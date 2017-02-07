TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Cerebra opens e-waste recycling facility in Karnataka

The facility has the capacity of 36,000 tonnes per annum, with plans to add PGM refining capability

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bengaluru 

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited has inaugurated an e-waste recycling facility at Narasapura (Kolar district in Karnataka). There is a need to have this kind of facility to address the issue of environmental dangers due to the exponential growth in the usage of mobile phone, laptops, computers, home appliances and other electronic and electrical gadgets. While the current capacity of the facility is 36,000 tonnes per annum, the company will expand further in the near future to add PGM refining.

“Bengaluru alone produces about 37000 tons of e-waste every year. The facility is one of the largest in the country and boasts of end to end destruction of e-waste through zero landfill,” opined V Ranganathan, managing director of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited.

The facility will offer services such as collection, segregation (re-usable & non-reusable) repair, recondition, refurbish for reuse, re-marketing, data wiping, data destruction & data recovery process. The company will provide recovery services for recycling & separation of metals, plastics & glass recovery.

