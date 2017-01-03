Shilpi Cable buys UAE-based Gulf Aglow LED Lighting

Technologies Ltd, which manufactures cables, wires, and accessories primarily for telecom, automobile, consumer durables, and power sectors, has acquired UAE-based Gulf Aglow FZCO (GAL). The deal gives SCTL an entry into the high growth market with an established partner that has license to sell under the renowned brand & owned brand in 54 countries, and a vast manufacturing capability.

has already established a wide presence in India in the B2C segment with its Safe brand which will now be used to grow in the segment. GAL’s extensive global network also becomes available to SCTL to grow its Safe brand. The acquisition is expected to be completed within three months subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

Gulf Aglow FZCO, a UAE-based company incorporated in 2015, entered the space by acquiring the 20 year old business of Gulf Advanced LLC. It now manufactures and sells products, including CFLs and LEDs, under its registered trademark & licensed brand Westinghouse, through a retail network spread across Middle East and African countries. It also possesses a license from LP for sale of products under the brand name in 54 countries.





Manish Goel, managing director, Technologies, explained, "Gulf Aglow FZCO is an ideal fit for SCTL as this acquisition enables us to enter the high growth sought after space besides adding global brands to our portfolio. It further strengthens our foothold in the B2C space which is a core category for us. We are constantly looking to add new products in our portfolio as part of our endeavour to become a leading B2C player. This acquisition also allows us to expand our domestic consumer brand Safe overseas with the help of GAL's strong distribution network."

He added, “We expect Gulf Aglow FZCO, which currently has revenues of approximately $ 8-10 million, to grow multi-fold and contribute significant share to our B2C business in the next 3-4 years.”

SCTL plans to take the significant market share of its B2C business within 3-4 years and this acquisition is a further step in the journey.

“We are happy to be a part of a global company. We sincerely believe that this partnership is a huge boost for GAL as we will be able to expand our geographical coverage to one of world’s largest market and take SCTL’s other leading consumer products like MCBs, switches etc to our global customer base. We continue to remain dedicated to this venture as in the past,” said Luc Van Dingenen, chief executive officer, Gulf Aglow FZCO.

Technologies Limited, the cable and wire manufacturer, has five facilities in India manufacturing wide variety of product including radio frequency cables, connectors, and jumpers, as well as automotive, PVC insulated battery and power control, photovoltaic solar, power energy, control, solar, telephone, LAN, and co-axial cables. The company also provides power cords, house wires, enameled copper wires, wiring harnesses, and in building wireless solutions. In addition, it sells wires, MCBs, and switches through distributors under the Safe brand name.