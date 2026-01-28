L&T Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 4% to ₹3,215 crore on Labour code costs

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,215 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down 4.3 per cent from ₹3358.84 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit declined by 18.1 per cent from ₹3926.09 crore.