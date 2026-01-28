Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates strong start amid positive cues, up 260 pts
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, January 28, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a solid start on Wednesday amid positive sentiment around the finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and upbeat global cues.
At 6:45 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures was trading at 25,458.5 levels, up by 283 points or 1.12 per cent.
Asian markets were trading mixed. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1.43 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.48 per cent. Australia's S&P ASX 200 was trading almost flat with a negative bias.
On Tuesday, the US equity markets settled on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 hitting a record closing high for a fifth consecutive session, as optimism ahead of megacap earnings was offset by mixed corporate results and a sharp selloff in health insurer stocks. The S&P 500 index rose 0.41 per cent to close at 6,978.60 levels, the Nasdaq Composite index gained 0.91 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.83 per cent.
Q3 results today
Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life Insurance, TVS Motor, Lodha Developers, SBI Cards, GE Vernova TD India, Phoenix Mills, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Cochin Shipyard, Gland Pharma, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, TVS Holdings, Pine Labs, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Piramal Pharma, National Securities Depository, and eClerx Services, among others, will announce their quaterly earnings today.
7:19 AM
7:16 AM
6:54 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:14 AM IST