Border 2 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 200 crore milestone

Border 2 box office collection: Border 2 has entered the ₹200 crore club after a "thunderous" long weekend. The Sunny Deol-starrer became the first Hindi film of the year to cross over ₹150 crore in just four days, thanks to a strong mix of nostalgia and patriotism. Due to its widespread appreciation outside of the country, Border 2 has joined the Rs 250 crore box office club worldwide.

The trend of large box office returns for war films released around national holidays is maintained by this impressive performance. On January 23, 2026, the film was released ahead of the 77th Republic Day.

Border 2 box office collection day-wise

· Day 1: Rs 32.10 crore

· Day 2: Rs 40.59 crore

· Day 3: Rs 57.20 crore

· Day 4: Rs 63.59 crore

· Day 5: Rs 23.31 crore

Total: Rs 216.79 crore. 'BORDER 2' SHAKES THE BOXOFFICE – RECORDS DHAMAKEDAAR EXTENDED WEEKEND... ???? Big [Friday] ???? Bigger [Saturday] ???? Biggest [Sunday and Monday]. There's absolutely no stopping #Border2… The film has smashed ALL pre-release expectations by a wide, really wide margin... As for the… pic.twitter.com/UF4lnet1mZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2026

More about the Border 2 box office report

According to the official numbers provided by the producers, the movie's net box office collection on Day 5 was Rs 23.31 crore. As a result, the movie's total revenue reached Rs 216.79 crore nett. Sacnilk, a trade website, reports that the movie made Rs 19.5 crore on its fifth day, almost reaching this notable milestone.

The movie made Rs 32.10 crore on Friday, Rs 40.59 crore on Saturday, Rs 57.20 crore on Sunday, and Rs 63.59 crore on Monday over its opening weekend. According to data from T-Series, the total amount collected in India by Monday was Rs 193.48 crore nett.

Border 2 movies

Inspired by the India-Pakistan war of 1971, Border 2 centres on the Indian military's reaction to Pakistan's Operation Changez Khan. In addition to Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh play supporting parts in the Anurag Singh-directed movie.