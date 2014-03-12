August 01, 2015, Saturday A two-minute guide to Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Bill The Bill aims to catch those who channelise their black money into real estate illegitimately

July 26, 2015, Sunday Everything you need to know about Mutual Funds The MF scheme universe is large, with over 400 equity schemes and many more debt schemes to choose from

July 25, 2015, Saturday How to make short term capital gains tax work for you In case of debt funds, paying tax at the higher rate works out to be more beneficial

July 24, 2015, Friday Nominee vs legal heir: who gets your money? If the nominee is unwilling to pass on the assets in good faith, the matter can be taken up in a court

July 24, 2015, Friday Are you creating black money unwittingly? If the interest income is not declared while filing income tax returns by you or your spouse, it is black money

July 23, 2015, Thursday How to legally bind your property transaction Agreement to sell prevents buyer and seller from going back on their word

July 23, 2015, Thursday Guide to withholding tax while buying a property Buyer needs to be cautious as seller has no responsibility

July 23, 2015, Thursday Why invest in Fixed Deposits Even if interest rates fall before the deposit matures, returns will not decrease

July 23, 2015, Thursday Types of term deposits Recurring deposits is a good option for salaried customers as it encourages systematical savings and helps build financial ...

July 22, 2015, Wednesday How to open an FD If the FD is in a single name, it is advisable to be in the nominee's name

July 22, 2015, Wednesday Education loans by NBFCs v/s banks NBFCs give higher amounts since it is the only line of business for them unlike banks, which have several other products

July 22, 2015, Wednesday How much education loan can you get For loans above Rs 4.5 lakh, tangible collateral security is a must

August 01, 2014, Friday Five things you wanted to know about the RuPay card Recent developments saw Government passing on instructions to state owned banks to issue RuPay debit cards to their customers

April 28, 2014, Monday 10 tips for financial freedom Financial freedom is directly linked to wealth creation, and cannot be achieved without elaborate planning, first to reach the ...

April 15, 2014, Tuesday 10 financial products to help you plan your retirement Let us look into financial products for investment pre-retirement and post retirement.

April 10, 2014, Thursday Benefits of Equity Systematic Investment Plan Equity Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an instrument which helps you avoid the risk of timing the markets and facilitate ...

April 07, 2014, Monday Funding options for foreign studies If you don't have ready fund flow, you will never be able to get enrolled as it is first and foremost requirement of all ...

April 03, 2014, Thursday 10 EPF FAQ's answered We bring you the top 10 Frequently Asked Questions on EPF and its operation

March 26, 2014, Wednesday Primer: How to do stock research Do not rely on the so called brokerage reports as well. Just use them for information because these entities who write such ...