Stopping SIPs in downturns weakens long-term compounding, rupee-cost gains

Markets offered opportunities in 2025, but many investors struggled as decisions were driven by speed, noise and emotion rather than understanding. From chasing hot themes and speculative trades to stopping Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) during volatility and following unverified advice, behaviour often proved costlier than market movements.

As investors step into 2026, the lesson is clear: Successful investing depends more on discipline than speed. Experts point to key mistakes made in 2025 and outline how investors can avoid repeating them.

Losses in F&O segment

A recent report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed that individual traders suffered net losses of about Rs 1,05,603 crore in the futures and options (F&O) segment in FY25. Sebi and market experts attribute the widening losses to speculative trading by largely inexperienced investors. High leverage, transaction costs and volatility — especially around expiry days — combined to magnify losses.

Precautions to take in F&O trading

Excessive leverage remains the most damaging mistake in F&O trading. “Small margins can control large positions, but even minor price moves or time decay can wipe out capital quickly. Trading without strict position sizing, stop-loss discipline, or a clear exit plan almost guarantees losses. Chasing tips, reacting to intraday noise, or assuming frequent trading improves outcomes are equally damaging habits,” says Arun Patel, founder and partner, Arunasset Investment Services.

Incentives also play a role. “Much of today’s F&O participation is nudged by platforms that profit from high turnover. Notifications, rankings and ‘easy trade’ narratives create overconfidence,” says Patel.

Stopping SIPs during market volatility

The SIP stoppage ratio surged to 296 per cent in April 2025, indicating that closures far exceeded new registrations. Experts say halting SIPs during volatile phases was among the biggest investing mistakes of the year.

Patel notes that around 40 per cent of SIP accounts are now in direct mode, accounting for nearly 46–47 per cent of industry assets under management, largely driven by digital platforms. “Data shows a disproportionate share of SIP stoppages, shorter holding periods and portfolio churn emerging from this segment. While platforms excel at onboarding and information delivery, investing is not just a numbers game. During volatile phases, lack of reassurance and behavioural support leads many investors to react to short-term noise, discontinue SIPs early and hurt long-term outcomes.”

Stopping SIPs disrupts rupee-cost averaging and compounding. “Data from Nifty 50 SIP observations shows that even when investors faced losses of more than 20 per cent in the first year, those who stayed invested went on to earn 11–13 per cent average returns over the next four years. Exiting SIPs during downturns turned temporary losses into permanent ones, while continuing SIPs allowed investors to benefit from rupee-cost averaging and eventual market recovery,” says Subhendu Harichandan, executive director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Chasing past performance

Sectoral and thematic funds attracted strong inflows in 2025, driven largely by new fund offers and recent returns rather than research. Performance and flows cooled once markets corrected.

“Chasing past performance is risky because market cycles shift, valuations peak and concentrated bets can see sharp drawdowns, often hurting late entrants. Investors should first build a diversified core portfolio aligned to their goals and risk profile, using broad-based or index funds, and treat sectoral or thematic funds only as tactical allocations, supported by SIPs and periodic rebalancing,” says Sachin Jain, managing partner, Scripbox.

Rising concentration risk

Many investors increased concentration risk by allocating large sums to themes such as defence, infrastructure and the internet economy after strong runs. “High exposure to a single sector can amplify losses and increase volatility. Investors should diversify across sectors, asset classes, market caps, styles and geographies, keep position sizes sensible, and avoid over-allocating to any theme without long-term conviction,” says Jain.

Risk controls ignored

Basic risk controls were often overlooked during the year. Investors chased short-term returns, over-allocated to mid- and small-cap or thematic funds, and ignored asset allocation.

“Investors should define goals and risk profiles, diversify across assets, stay disciplined with SIPs, rebalance periodically, and seek professional guidance to protect long-term, risk-adjusted returns,” says Jain.

Influencer traps

Many investors avoided simple equity–debt portfolios and became vulnerable to influencers promoting complex or speculative products. Behavioural biases such as fear of missing out, herd mentality and overconfidence pushed investors towards social-media-driven ideas, often undermining outcomes.

“The best defence is sticking to a disciplined, diversified portfolio aligned with long-term goals and seeking guidance from qualified advisers. Sebi’s December 2025 PaRRVA initiative further helps by verifying investment performance claims, enabling investors to distinguish genuine track records from exaggerated or cherry-picked claims,” says Harichandan.

Other mistakes

Hype-driven decisions also hurt investors during the year. “Common missteps included entering crypto assets without fully appreciating volatility and regulatory risks, expecting insurance to create wealth rather than protect against shocks, chasing short-term trends promoted on social media or by unregistered influencers, and reacting emotionally to market swings instead of following a disciplined strategy,” says Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital.

Popularity was often mistaken for credibility, and acting on unverified advice led to disappointing outcomes.

Looking ahead to 2026, the message is simple: Successful investing depends on clarity, not speed. Understanding what you own, staying anchored to purpose, and focusing on protection will matter far more than chasing the next big idea.