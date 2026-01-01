Stepping to the beat: How dance classes are rewriting urban India's rhythm

What was once considered a hobby has today evolved into a lifestyle choice, a fitness routine, a social anchor and, for many, even a career pivot. From Bollywood choreography to Latin rhythms, bhangra beats to Zumba playlists, India’s urban dance ecosystem has become broader, deeper and more inclusive than ever before.

From gym floor to dance floor The boom in dance classes across urban India reflects a deeper shift in how people approach fitness. Increasingly, city dwellers are looking for movement that feels joyful, social and emotionally fulfilling — rather than repetitive, transactional or intimidating.

“Dance lets you work out without feeling like a workout,” says Delhi-based Mukta Saxena, founder of Mukta Saxena Dance & Fitness Academy (MDFA). She is quick to clarify a common misconception: Zumba, she says, is not Bollywood dance. “Zumba is a structured fitness programme that blends high-energy movement with global music styles such as merengue, salsa, reggaeton, cumbia, bachata and even bhangra.”

The emphasis is on rhythm-driven cardio and stamina-building movement, not cinematic expression or storytelling. A typical Zumba class is largely cardio-focused, though it also engages core strength, coordination and balance.

For many urban Indians, this shift from the gym floor to the dance floor signals a redefinition of fitness itself — one that prioritises enjoyment, community and consistency over mirrors, machines and metrics.

Bhangra: High energy, higher endurance Traditional dance forms, too, are being reimagined through a fitness lens. Asees Chadha, founder of Nachanshah, a bhangra school, explains that bhangra is far more physically demanding than it appears.

“Bhangra requires you to constantly stay on your toes while hopping simultaneously. You’re covering the entire stage with full extension of your limbs. To execute this properly, the core has to be fully engaged — which makes bhangra a true full-body cardio workout,” she says.

While the classes are exhausting, students are drawn to their high-energy nature. “Most students come from a fitness perspective rather than a cultural one. Earlier, bhangra was something they only did at weddings or parties. Being able to practise it regularly in a structured class format is a change they genuinely enjoy,” Chadha adds.

To keep sessions accessible, choreography is often adapted. “We don’t strictly teach pure folk bhangra in fitness classes. Sometimes we incorporate it, but mostly we tweak the movements and blend them with exercise so the class remains fun,” she explains.

Music plays a crucial role. Playlists featuring artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Satinder Sartaaj, Shubh and Guru Randhawa are hugely popular — keeping the workout celebratory rather than punishing.

Salsa and the rise of social dance Latin dance forms have followed a different trajectory. Ravi Rastogi, founder and artistic director at Moving Souls, says salsa classes in Indian cities attract a distinctly urban demographic.

“The bulk of our students are working professionals, typically between 25 and 45 years,” he says. Most learners sign up solo rather than with partners, and the gender mix is fairly balanced.

Salsa, he believes, has a unique impact on confidence and body language. “Dance is a personal expression. When people learn to move freely, confidence follows naturally,” Rastogi explains. Salsa works on posture, alignment and fluidity — with upright stance, open chest and grounded steps translating into confidence even off the dance floor.

One of salsa’s biggest draws is social connection. “At socials, people dance with strangers they may not even know by name, yet there’s instant chemistry. That experience removes hesitation and builds comfort in social interaction,” he says.

At Moving Souls, monthly fees range from Rs 2,500 for eight one-hour classes to Rs 3,000 for four 90-minute sessions — making salsa both accessible and aspirational.

Minoti Ramachandra, founder director at Motley Dance Company and a salsa and bachata instructor, has witnessed this evolution over two decades. “When I started dancing 21 years ago, salsa was virtually unknown in India. Early exposure came through reality television, but that was a commercialised, performance-heavy version set to Bollywood music,” she says.

Today, the focus has shifted to authentic social dancing. Post-pandemic, the need for human connection accelerated this shift. “Most students now join not just for fitness, but for immersive social experiences,” she notes. Monthly fees typically range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, with classes held one to two times a week.

Women, wellness and safe spaces Dance has also emerged as a powerful wellness space for women. Sucheta Pal, maternal fitness educator, TEDx speaker and founder of Mom.Bod.Strong, believes Zumba’s popularity among Indian women stems from its accessibility.

“Many women want a safe, non-intimidating space to begin their fitness journey. Dance-fitness offers exactly that — movement, music and a supportive community,” she says. Having trained thousands of instructors across India, Pal sees Zumba as an effective entry point for beginners.

She describes it as a lifestyle brand that blends dance, fitness and stress relief. “My first Zumba class in the US felt like soft clubbing — global music, high energy, no alcohol. I call it the happiest workout,” she says.

Zumba can burn over 300 calories per session and works best as part of a balanced routine alongside strength training, mobility, nutrition and sleep. In metros, group classes typically cost Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 per month — comparable to yoga or Pilates.

Dance-based fitness classes are also quietly reshaping inner confidence and self-belief. Nazm Kaur, founder of Bhangra Queen and a choreographer, says the transformation she sees goes far beyond physical fitness. “Stamina improves very quickly. Students feel lighter, more active. Weight management happens gradually, but what stands out the most is the change in confidence and mindset,” she says.

She recalls a moment from a recent annual function. “A mother told me her daughter doesn’t even understand Punjabi, but learning bhangra completely changed her personality. She became more expressive and less introverted.”

Bhangra demands strength, endurance and fast, expansive movements — and that physical confidence reflects mentally. “When the body feels strong, the mind follows,” Kaur says.

Community plays a decisive role in retention. Dancing together, sharing progress and performing as a group creates a sense of belonging that gyms often fail to offer. “When students feel welcomed and understood, they don’t drop out easily. At the end of the day, joy is the real reason people stay,” she adds.

Beyond fitness, bhangra also offers cultural immersion. It reflects Punjabi history, lifestyle, traditions and clothing — making it not just a workout, but a living expression of heritage.

Bollywood’s gravity and the business of dance Bollywood remains a powerful gateway. For decades, song and dance have been cinematic pillars, but reality television, social media reels and choreography icons have transformed dance into a participatory aspiration. Studios that once struggled to fill beginner slots now operate waiting lists.

This boom has also created a thriving business ecosystem. Urban studios now offer tiered memberships, wedding choreography, corporate workshops, private coaching and hybrid online-offline formats. Dance festivals and congresses bring international instructors to India, while digital platforms have lowered entry barriers nationwide.

A new urban language For today’s urban Indian, dance is no longer peripheral. It sits at the intersection of fitness, culture, community and spending. People may come for calorie burn or stress relief, but they stay for connection, confidence and joy.