-
March 12, 2018, Monday
WhatsApp adds feature to check 'Delete for Everyone' misuse
The platform has decided to choose 24 hours as time reference because a user can delete a message for everyone and the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series sale on Flipkart, Mi.com tomorrow: All you must know
Xiaomi has collaborated with several content partners to bring content in 15 Indian languages on Mi TV 4A
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Honor 7X to get 'Face Unlock' feature via an over the air update
The 'Face Unlock' intelligent feature is usually available in flagship-level smartphones
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Radiation risk rises with polar air routes and ultra long-hauls
At airlines' cruising altitude, particles periodically ejected by the sun and cosmic radiation coursing through the universe are ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
FemTech emerging as next big disruptor in global health care: Study
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
France's Safran expects more deals in Indian commercial aerospace market
SpiceJet and Safran Group have now finalised the purchase of LEAP-1B engines to power a total of 155 Boeing 737 MAX planes along ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Twitter suspends several accounts infamous for stealing tweets
Several of these accounts were very popular with hundreds of thousands or even millions of followers
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Microsoft Xbox One X: For those who want a butter-smooth gaming experience
The Xbox One X, though, is more than just a gaming station, says the author
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos
The Samsung Galaxy S9+ ticks all the boxes for a flagship; it excels as a camera phone, but if you're already using the S8, you ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
53,000 cybersecurity incidents observed during 2017: Ravi Shankar Prasad
CERT-In issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and counter measures to protect computers on ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
OnePlus 5T with Rs 1,500 cashback, no-cost EMI on Amazon: Details here
The offer on OnePlus 5T comes soon after reports of the company's next flagship, the OnePlus 6, started surfacing on the web
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Xiaomi to unveil battery-centric smartphone on March 14; is it the Redmi 5?
The Redmi 5 was unveiled first in China last year, along with the Redmi 5 Plus, which has been renamed and launched in India as ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Here's how blockchain is going to fundamentally change our lives
Like a traditional ledger, blockchain is essentially a record of transactions
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
OnePlus pulls every trick to build its brand footprint in premium segment
How did OnePlus work around common customer perceptions and market rhetoric over Chinese brands to work its way up the ladder?
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Facebook is spying on you, just not through your phone's mic
Advertising is an important staple of the free internet, but the companies buying and selling ads are turning into stalkers
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Google Android P developer preview released: Here are top 5 new features
Google, a search engine giant and a software company, has released a preview of its upcoming 'Android P' operating system for ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Huawei P-series has iPhone X-like display notch, 3 rear cameras, leaks show
The Huawei P-series smartphone could come with system-wide enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities, along with new camera ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
OnePlus 6 may be another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here
Purported images of the OnePlus 6 reveals a major design overhaul, along with a new all-screen front with a notch that ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Leverage Artificial Intelligence in fintech with data management sources
The seven leading US commercial banks have prioritised strategic technological advancement by investing in AI applications to ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Too much of a good thing: Chaos of working apps overload
Sixty-nine per cent workers waste up to an hour a day navigating between myriad communications apps, amounting to 32 days per
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series sale on Flipkart, Mi.com tomorrow: All you must know
- Honor 7X to get 'Face Unlock' feature via an over the air update
- Radiation risk rises with polar air routes and ultra long-hauls
- FemTech emerging as next big disruptor in global health care: Study
- France's Safran expects more deals in Indian commercial aerospace market
- Twitter suspends several accounts infamous for stealing tweets
- Microsoft Xbox One X: For those who want a butter-smooth gaming experience
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos
- 53,000 cybersecurity incidents observed during 2017: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- OnePlus 5T with Rs 1,500 cashback, no-cost EMI on Amazon: Details here
You are here » Home » Technology » News