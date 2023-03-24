SWELECT Energy launches solar module manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd, formerly Numeric Power Systems, engaged in production of solar photo-voltaic module has launched its solar module manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

With the launch of the new facility at Sarkarsamakulam, located on the outskirts of the city, SWELECT supersedes its 140 MW facility established in 2013 in Bengaluru.

The production at the manufacturing unit would be scaled upto 595 MW from the initial 385 MW, managing director R Chellappan said here.

The company, which holds five per cent market share, has installed about 3,800 solar roof tops, 6,000 water pumps, he told reporters.

According to company website, it has a fully automated photovoltaic manufacturing unit at Dabaspet in Bengaluru. The company operates a 140 MW class one lakh dust-free clean room, world-class photo-voltaic solar technologies manufacturing plant with research and development facility.

SWELECT also boasts of a 'Balance of Systems' manufacturing unit in Salem offering complete range of electrical and mechanical balance of systems including solar power conditioning unit and module mounting structures, the company said.