India AI Summit 2026 Day 4: Macron, Sam Altman, Pichai among key speakers
India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Day 4 as global tech leaders, CEOs and policymakers gather in New Delhi for keynotes and discussions on AI's future and governance
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Listen to This Article
As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its fourth day on Thursday, a high-profile lineup of leaders and tech chiefs, including Sam Altman, Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman, Rishad Premji, and Rishi Sunak, is set to take the stage at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the AI Summit 2026 and address the opening ceremony. The inaugural session will also feature addresses by French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The day will see participation from dozens of global policymakers, industry leaders and technology executives. Among the prominent names expected to speak are Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal and several global AI company leaders.
Running from February 16 to 20, the summit is being viewed as the largest AI gathering hosted in the Global South so far, bringing together governments, startups, Big Tech firms and global institutions to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.
Day 4: Key sessions to track today
Day 4 will start with a welcome address by Union IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, followed by a keynote address by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.
Also Read
• Keynote address
Dario Amodei -- CEO, Anthropic
Antonio Guterres -- UN Secretary-General
Emmanuel Macron -- President of France
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani -- Chairman and MD, Reliance
• Fireside conversations
Sunil Bharti Mittal -- Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
Shantanu Narayen -- Chairman and CEO, Adobe
Nandan Nilekani -- Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys
Dario Amodei -- CEO, Anthropic
• Keynotes throughout the day
Rishad Premji -- Executive Chairman, Wipro
Sam Altman -- CEO, OpenAI
Brad Smith -- Vice Chair and President, Microsoft
Demis Hassabis -- Co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind
Julie Sweet -- CEO, Accenture
Alexandr Wang -- Chief AI Officer, Meta
Roy Jakobs -- CEO, Philips
Jeet Adani -- Director, Adani Digital Labs
Olivier Blum -- Global CEO, Schneider Electric
Arthur Mensch -- CEO and Co-founder, Mistral AI
• AI without the cost: Rethinking intelligence for a constrained world
This session focuses on efficient AI models, frugal innovation and scalable deployment strategies for enterprises and governments. Speakers include Anshumali Shrivastava of Meta Super Intelligence Labs;
Ayush Gupta, Founder & CEO at GenLoop; Biswajit Biswas; Chief Data Scientist, Tata Elxsi, among others.
• Additional keynotes
Ravi Kumar -- CEO, Cognizant
Roshni Nadar Malhotra -- Chairperson, HCL Tech
• Policy & global governance panels
A panel discussion with speakers including Cina Lawson, Minister of Public Sector Efficiency & Digital Transformation, Togo; Nezar Patria, Vice Minister of Communications and Digital Affairs, Indonesia; Amr S Talaat, Minister of Communications and IT, Egypt.
• Conversation panel
Cina Lawson -- Minister, Togo
Nezar Patria -- Vice Minister, Indonesia
Raafat Hindi -- Minister of Communications and IT, Egypt
• Panel discussion
Paula Bogantes Zamora -- Minister of Science & Technology, Costa Rica
Omar Al Olama -- Minister of State for AI, UAE
Sriram Krishnan -- Senior Policy Advisor for AI, White House
•Global leadership sessions
Rishi Sunak -- Former Prime Minister, United Kingdom
Tony Blair -- Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
• Industry and investment keynotes
Bejul Somaia -- Managing Director, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Amit Zavery -- President, CPO and COO, ServiceNow
India AI Expo to remain closed on Feb 19
The India AI Expo will remain closed on Thursday (February 19) and instead run for an additional day on February 21, news agency PTI reported.
“The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21,” Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.
What happened on Day 3
The third day of the summit saw Big Tech executives, defence leaders and startups outlining India’s next phase of AI expansion, with discussions focused on scaling infrastructure, sovereign AI and global collaboration.
The day also witnessed controversy after Galgotias University displayed a robotic dog claimed as its own innovation, which was later identified as a commercially available Chinese product. Summit authorities asked the university to vacate its stall and power supply to the pavilion was reportedly cut.
More From This Section
Topics : Rishi Sunak Narendra Modi India AI Impact Summit artifical intelligence Emmanuel Macron Mukesh Ambani
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 9:13 AM IST