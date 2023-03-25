Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy disburses Rs 6,419 cr under YSR Asara scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday disbursed Rs 6,419 crore under the third tranche of YSR Asara scheme, benefiting as many as 74.94 lakh women.

Under Asara scheme, outstanding bank loans of eligible women Self-Help Groups will be written off to enable them to stand on their own feet.

Reddy released these funds by the click of a button, reiterating that the State government would continue to work for the educational, social, economic and political empowerment of women.

He noted that the southern state has spent upto Rs 2.25 lakh core towards women's welfare through various programmes such as 'Amma Vodi', 'Cheyuta', 'Kapu Nestam', 'EBC Nestam', 'Vidya Devena' and others.

According to the Chief Minister, more than 9.8 lakh women have launched their own business units such as stores, poultry farms, food processing units, vegetable shops and others through Asara scheme.

Besides collaborating with corporates like L&T, Reliance, P&G, ITC, Amul and Mahindra to guide women's self-help groups to turn into entrepreneurs, the government has also made the banks slash interest rates between 7 and 9 per cent from 13 per cent, and it is also working towards reducing it further, the Chief Minister said.

Besides Asara scheme, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for several developmental activities virtually such as a Rs 69 crore lift irrigation-cum-drinking water project at Jagannadapuram in Pedavegi mandal which will supply drinking water to 42 villages.