India will achieve 'developed' tag with efforts of all countrymen: PM

India will emerge as a "developed" nation by 2047 with efforts of every single individual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Madhusudan Sai Medical Sciences and Research Institute of Satya Sai Ashram at Muddenahalli here.

"People ask how will India progress to become a developed nation within a short period by 2047, which marks the 100th year of independence? The answer with conviction and commitment would be "sab ka prayason se" (with the efforts of all).

The dream will turn into a reality with the hard work of every single individual of the country. The government is encouraging collective efforts. The role of social and religious institutions in this regard is also important, PM Modi stated.

There were less than 380 medical colleges in the country and after BJP took over, the number has increased to 650. Among them, 40 are located in the aspirational districts. The number of medical seats have been increased in the country considerably, PM Modi said.

Number of doctors who passed out in 75 years, will now graduate in 10 years. There are 70 medical colleges in Karnataka and a double engine government has established one in Chikkaballapur, he noted.

The previous governments were engaged in enacting games over languages. No step was taken to ensure medical and engineering education in Kannada language. No interest was shown. "Now, provision has been made to pursue medical education in all Indian languages, including Kannada," PM Modi explained.

The opposition has treated the poor as their vote bank. But, BJP made it the highest objective to uplift the poor. The BJP is providing them with medicines at a cheaper price through Pradhan Mantri Janaushad outlets. The poor did not dare to go to hospitals and the government has made arrangements to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, PM Modi stated.

