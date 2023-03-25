    Home / Current Affairs / News / India will achieve 'developed' tag with efforts of all countrymen: PM

    India will achieve 'developed' tag with efforts of all countrymen: PM

    India will emerge as a "developed" nation by 2047 with efforts of every single individual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday

    IANS |IANS | Chikkaballapur (Karnataka)
    India will achieve 'developed' tag with efforts of all countrymen: PM

    2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    India will emerge as a "developed" nation by 2047 with efforts of every single individual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday.

    He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Madhusudan Sai Medical Sciences and Research Institute of Satya Sai Ashram at Muddenahalli here.

    "People ask how will India progress to become a developed nation within a short period by 2047, which marks the 100th year of independence? The answer with conviction and commitment would be "sab ka prayason se" (with the efforts of all).

    The dream will turn into a reality with the hard work of every single individual of the country. The government is encouraging collective efforts. The role of social and religious institutions in this regard is also important, PM Modi stated.

    There were less than 380 medical colleges in the country and after BJP took over, the number has increased to 650. Among them, 40 are located in the aspirational districts. The number of medical seats have been increased in the country considerably, PM Modi said.

    Number of doctors who passed out in 75 years, will now graduate in 10 years. There are 70 medical colleges in Karnataka and a double engine government has established one in Chikkaballapur, he noted.

    The previous governments were engaged in enacting games over languages. No step was taken to ensure medical and engineering education in Kannada language. No interest was shown. "Now, provision has been made to pursue medical education in all Indian languages, including Kannada," PM Modi explained.

    The opposition has treated the poor as their vote bank. But, BJP made it the highest objective to uplift the poor. The BJP is providing them with medicines at a cheaper price through Pradhan Mantri Janaushad outlets. The poor did not dare to go to hospitals and the government has made arrangements to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, PM Modi stated.

    --IANS

    mka/shb/

    Topics :Narendra ModiBJPDeveloped nations

    First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

    Also Read

    PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat

    Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches

    PM Narendra Modi to address 95th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

    India has become 5th largest economy in 2022: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

    PM Modi remembers 'Lata Didi', Ustad Bismillah Khan during 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Democracy under attack, says Rahul Gandhi after disqualification from LS

    ED arrests 2 of its staffers, another man for 'leaking sensitive info'

    Perception of UP changed under BJP, state growing in all sectors: CM Yogi

    Not bothered by disqualification from parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

    BS Weekend Bites: Crises, Finance Bill, Rahul, and PhysicsWallah in winter

    Recommended for you

    Recommended by

    Next Story