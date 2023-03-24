Home / Current Affairs / News / Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

A report on Friday showed added that consumer spending on games has gone up by around 40 per cent in the last three years

Raghav Aggarwal |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With an annual growth rate of 31.9 per cent, paid competitive gaming (PCG) is growing six times faster than the overall gaming market, a report released on Friday showed. The overall global mobile gam

Topics :Gaminggaming industryonline gamingonline gamesMobile gaming marketGaming Industry Indiagaming consolesBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Also Read

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

House panel moots spl projects to fill 29 mn skill gap in automotive sector

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Paid Twitter blue ticks? A look at the origin of social media verification

Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter

Haryana police on alert after Amritpal's last location in Kurukshetra

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to address 'One World TB Summit'

Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

Law ought not to be set in motion to silence voices of Oppn: Chidambaram

PM Modi to attend spectacular Bihu function in Assam on April 14: Report

Next Story