Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G's India launch likely on January 6: What to expect

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G's India launch likely on January 6: What to expect

Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G on January 6, 2026, followed by the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus models later in the year

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition launching soon

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 5G will launch in India on January 6, 2026, with the Pro and Pro Plus variants expected to arrive later, reported The LiveMint. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has not yet officially confirmed the launch timeline.
 
Notably, ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the smartphone on its website, offering an early look at the device. While Xiaomi has revealed a few key specifications, most of the details around the Redmi Note 15 remain under wraps for now.

Redmi Note 15 5G: What to expect

The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The processor is said to offer a 10 per cent GPU boost, 30 per cent CPU boost and 48 months of lag-free performance. The device is expected to come with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM paired with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
 
 
The Note 15 will come with a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone will offer 1.6 days of usage and up to five years of battery life. 

In terms of imaging, the smartphone will feature a 108MP main camera, which will allow 4K recording with OIS support. It is expected to be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front may house a 20MP camera for selfies, video calls and other tasks.
 
Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 is likely to run Android 16-based HyperOS straight out of the box. It is also expected to come with an IP68 rating.  
 
Redmi Note 15 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear cameras: 108MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 5520mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based HyperOS
  • Protection: IP68
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

