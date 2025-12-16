Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, OnePlus to introduce gaming-focused 'Turbo' series: What to expect

The OnePlus Turbo range is tipped to prioritise high-refresh-rate displays, top-end Snapdragon processors and significantly larger batteries

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to introduce a new “Turbo” lineup of smartphones focused on gaming performance. According to a report by GSMArena, Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, confirmed the plans in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, stating that the upcoming Turbo range will aim to deliver an “unprecedented gaming experience.”
 
As per the report, Li Jie added that the Turbo devices are being positioned to mark 12 years of OnePlus and will "inherit the powerful performance genes" of OnePlus flagships, while placing a strong emphasis on battery endurance.
 
At present, there is no clarity on whether OnePlus intends to launch the Turbo range outside China or expand it to other global markets.
 

OnePlus Turbo: What to expect

Based on the report, the OnePlus Turbo range could debut with a smartphone expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has already confirmed a similar display configuration for the upcoming OnePlus 15R, which is scheduled to launch in India on December 17.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus Turbo is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset — the same processor confirmed for the OnePlus 15R. However, some reports suggest that OnePlus could opt for the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for the Turbo model, given its gaming-centric positioning. For reference, the company’s flagship OnePlus 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
 
Battery capacity is expected to be a major focus for the Turbo lineup. The GSMArena report claims that the OnePlus Turbo could pack an 8,000mAh battery, which would be larger than the 7,300mAh unit found in the OnePlus 15. The smartphone is also expected to support 100W wired fast charging, along with bypass charging support to reduce heat generation during gaming sessions.
 
On the camera front, the OnePlus Turbo is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus Turbo: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 8000mAh battery
  • Charging: 100W wired
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

