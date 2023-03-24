Home / Current Affairs / News / Prez Murmu to launch festival in Assam to mark 30 years of Project Elephant

Prez Murmu to launch festival in Assam to mark 30 years of Project Elephant

Assam holds the second-largest wild elephant population in India and also has a large number of elephants under human care

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Prez Murmu to launch festival in Assam to mark 30 years of Project Elephant

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a two-day "Gaj Utsav" on April 7 in Assam's Kaziranga National Park to commemorate the successful completion of 30 years of Project Elephant and to give more impetus to conservation efforts, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday.

India launched Project Elephant in 1991-92 as a centrally-sponsored scheme to protect elephants, their habitat and corridors, prevent human-elephant conflict and to ensure the welfare of captive elephants in India.

"The government has decided to celebrate 'Gaj Utsav' at Kaziranga National Park on April 7-8 to commemorate 30 years of Project Elephant. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate it on April 7," Choubey told reporters here.

A first-of-its-kind event, the festival will see the participation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, forest ministers of all elephant range states, principal conservators of forests, chief wildlife wardens, representatives of local communities, civil societies, NGOs, schoolchildren, mahouts etc.

Elephant is a national heritage animal protected under Schedule I of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

India accounts for more than 60 per cent of the global wild elephant population. These are distributed majorly in southern and north-eastern India, east-central and northern regions.

Assam holds the second-largest wild elephant population in India and also has a large number of elephants under human care.

Topics :Kazirangaelephantpresident

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Also Read

Police complaint against Sadhguru, Assam CM over Kaziranga jeep safari

Night safari in fashion around the world: Himanta on Kaziranga row

Oscars 2023: CM Stalin felicitates elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie

Touched at being called daughter of Assam, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

BJP demands RaGa's apology, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3:30 pm

Puducherry govt to spend Rs 500 cr on drinking water project soon: CM

Meet Rosaline Mary, the first woman ticket checker to collect Rs 1 cr fine

Delhi HC seeks NCPCR's response against Rahul's tweet in minor rape case

India can be No 1 automobile manufacturer by using lithium reserve: Gadkari

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story