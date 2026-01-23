Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted open; Asian peers gain; Cipla, JSW Steel Q3 in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: GIFT Nifty indicated a muted open for the Nifty and Sensex indices. Cipla, JSW Steel, and IndusInd Bank will be in focus ahead of Q3 results
SI Reporter Mumbai
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 23, 2026: Indian equity markets are expected to open muted on Friday, while bulls eye building on the momentum from easing geopolitical concerns.
The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was down 0.06 per cent, or 14 points, as of 7:45 AM.
Action on Dalal Street will be stock-specific with earnings in full swing. Cipla, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today. Furthermore, HSBC will release preliminary January surveys for the manufacturing and services PMI.
Stock markets in Asia traded with gains on Friday amid signs of easing trade tensions between the US and Europe. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.56 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was higher by 0.82 per cent, last checked.
Overnight, Wall Street closed in the green after data showed the economy expanded in the December quarter by slightly more than expected. The S&P 500 index was up 0.55 per cent, and the Nasdaq index ended higher by 0.91 per cent.
Nifty levels to watch
Momentum indicators are improving, with the daily MACD turning positive and the histogram expanding, reflecting strengthening upside traction.
The Nifty index may remain range-bound between 25,300 and 25,500 in the near term, with intermittent volatility. Overall bias stays mildly bullish, with scope for a gradual move toward 25,600 as long as Nifty sustains above 25,300 and holds its 200-DMA support.
View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
Primary market action
Action in the mainboard IPO segment will remain muted on Friday with no issues or listing. However, in the SME space, bidding for Hannah Joseph Hospital and Shayona Engineering will open today, and the KRM Ayurveda IPO will end today. Shares of Aritas Vinyl will debut on the national bourses in the SME segment.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold seen at $7,000/oz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices have surged 73 per cent over the past year to over $4,800 an ounce in global markets and could climb another 46 per cent to cross $7,000, analysts said, adding to buy the dips and stay long. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global markets gain on easing geopolitical tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, Wall Street ended higher amid easing geopolitical tensions, as US President Donald Trump called off his threatened tariffs on imports from eight European nations. At close, Dow Jones rose 0.63 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.55 per cent, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.91 per cent.
Tracking the US markets, Asia-Pacific indices also edged higher. At the last check, mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.94 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.29 per cent ahead of the Bank of Japan’s interest-rate decision.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:00 AM IST