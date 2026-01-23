Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted open; Asian peers gain; Cipla, JSW Steel Q3 in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 23, 2026: Indian equity markets are expected to open muted on Friday, while bulls eye building on the momentum from easing geopolitical concerns.

The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was down 0.06 per cent, or 14 points, as of 7:45 AM.

Action on Dalal Street will be stock-specific with earnings in full swing. Cipla, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today. Furthermore, HSBC will release preliminary January surveys for the manufacturing and services PMI.

Stock markets in Asia traded with gains on Friday amid signs of easing trade tensions between the US and Europe. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.56 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was higher by 0.82 per cent, last checked.

Overnight, Wall Street closed in the green after data showed the economy expanded in the December quarter by slightly more than expected. The S&P 500 index was up 0.55 per cent, and the Nasdaq index ended higher by 0.91 per cent.

Nifty levels to watch

Momentum indicators are improving, with the daily MACD turning positive and the histogram expanding, reflecting strengthening upside traction.

The Nifty index may remain range-bound between 25,300 and 25,500 in the near term, with intermittent volatility. Overall bias stays mildly bullish, with scope for a gradual move toward 25,600 as long as Nifty sustains above 25,300 and holds its 200-DMA support.

View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money

Primary market action