Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment today; Here's how to check status, GMP

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment today; Here's how to check status, GMP

Once Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue

Shadowfax Technologies IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO status today: The basis of allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies is expected to be finalised on Friday, following decent investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 2.72 times, as per BSE data.
 
The logistics services provider’s ₹1,907.27 crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors.
 
Among the individual categories, QIBs oversubscribed their category by 3.81 times. This was followed by retail investors, who oversubscribed their category by 2.31 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) placed the lowest bids and booked only 84 per cent of their reserved category.
 
 
With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

How to check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

