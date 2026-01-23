Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi AQI improves to 'poor' category after light rain on Basant Panchami

Delhi AQI improves to 'poor' category after light rain on Basant Panchami

Delhi's overall AQI improved slightly to 297 on Friday amid early morning rain, but most areas remained in the poor to very poor category as only limited respite came on Basant Panchami

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Data from CPCB showed that multiple monitoring stations remained in the poor to very poor category(Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Light rain accompanied by a thunderstorm in the national capital on Friday brought slight relief from pollution, though air quality remained in the poor category. Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 297 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
The reading marked a marginal improvement from Thursday morning, when the AQI stood at 312 and fell under the very poor category. Despite the dip, pollution levels across the city continued to remain elevated, with several areas reporting AQI readings well above safe limits.

Pollution hotspots continue to record high AQI

Data from CPCB showed that multiple monitoring stations remained in the poor to very poor category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 317, while Ashok Vihar stood at 335 and Wazirpur at 351, both categorised as very poor. Punjabi Bagh reported an AQI of 326, RK Puram 315, Bawana 342, and Chandni Chowk 326. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 316, while ITO showed comparatively lower pollution levels with an AQI of 266, still within the poor range.
 

As per the AQI classification, readings between 201 and 300 are considered poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe, highlighting the continued health risk posed by the prevailing air quality.

Weather conditions and temperature update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi was around 16.4 degrees Celsius at 8 am. The rainfall was linked to an active western disturbance affecting north India, leading to cloudy skies and unsettled weather conditions across the region.
 
Several parts of Jammu also witnessed rainfall, with chilly conditions prevailing, indicating the wider impact of the system across northern states.

Grap Stage III actions revoked

A day earlier, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III restrictions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on January 22, citing improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends.
 
In a statement, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said Stage III measures had been imposed on January 16 following a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality. Since then, the average AQI showed a consistent improving trend, declining from 378 on January 20 to 330 on January 21, and further to 322, based on CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin.
 
Taking into account the improving air quality and meteorological forecasts from IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the CAQM Sub-Committee reviewed the situation and decided to lift the stricter curbs.
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

