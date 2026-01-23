Cipla Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 57% to ₹676 crore, revenue flat

Drug major Cipla on Friday reported a 57 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹675.80 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company reported a profit of ₹1,570.51 crore. On a sequential basis, profit fell around 50 per cent from ₹1,351.17 crore.

The decline was primarily driven by a production halt at the exclusive manufacturer of Lanreotide, its second-largest revenue-contributing tumour drug, Reuters reported.

The company's revenue from operations from the quarter reamained largely flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis at ₹6,962.97 crore from ₹6,961.6 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue declined 6.5 per cent from ₹7,447.42 crore.

“We are pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q3FY26, we delivered global revenues of ₹7,074 crore, despite the known drop in gRevlimid sales...Our upcoming launches are expected to cushion gRevlimid revenue decline and provide long-term growth," said Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer (CEO) of Cipla.

Here's a look at Cipla's region-wise performance (Y-o-Y)

India: Revenue at ₹3,457 crore, up 10 per cent.

North America: Revenue at ₹1,485 crore, down 22 per cent

Africa: Revenue at ₹1,001 crore, up 3 per cent. Out of this, South Africa accounted for ₹784 crore of revenue.

Emerging markets and Europe: Revenue at ₹929 crore, up 13 per cent

Shares of Cipla were trading down 3.8 per cent at ₹1,318.55 apiece on the BSE at 2.37 pm on Friday.