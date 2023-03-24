Home / Economy & Policy / News / Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to head panel on pension schemes: FM

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to head panel on pension schemes: FM

"The approach will be designed for adoption by both the central government and state governments," the finance minister said

Arup Roychoudhury |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to head panel on pension schemes: FM

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan would head a committee to look into the pension issues of government employees, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The move comes in the backdrop of a

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance Secretarypension schemes

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Also Read

BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states

EPFO to appoint actuary firm for its pension and insurance schemes

Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know

Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

Finance Bill: No respite for startups as Angel Tax effective from Apr 2024

Office space demand for properties larger than 100,000 sq ft high: Report

15% of pilots in India are women, 3 times more than global average: DGCA

Foreign exchange reserves rise to over six-week high with $572.8 bn

Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story