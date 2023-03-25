Home / International / News / Companies / Apple CEO praises China's innovation, history of cooperation during visit

Cook is in Beijing to attend the China Development Forum, a government-organised event being held again in full force after the country ended its Covid controls late last year

Reuters |Reuters | SHANGHAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks on his visit to China to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties with the U.S. iPhone maker, according to local media

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

