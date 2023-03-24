    Home / International / News / Others / How China, US and others watered down a key UN climate document

    How China, US and others watered down a key UN climate document

    The US State Department declined to comment. A senior administration official defended the final IPCC summary for policymakers, saying it was clear about the critical message

    Bloomberg |Bloomberg
    Premium
    How China, US and others watered down a key UN climate document

    4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    By Laura Millan and Eric Roston China, the US and Saudi Arabia are among countries that significantly altered a United Nations document that will shape global climate policy for years to come, accordi

    Topics :Climate ChangeUSChinaUN Climate change report

    First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

    Also Read

    India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

    UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 yrs back

    After Economic Survey in January, vision document likely in July

    Microsoft partners with Adobe to bring Acrobat PDF tech to Edge in March

    Sebi introduces issue summary document for filing IPO papers in XBRL format

    European Union leaders grapple with banking crisis as economy weakens

    Pak receives $2 bn rollover deposits from China to get IMF bailout: Report

    WHO calls for intensified whole-of-government approach to end tuberculosis

    RBI has 'enough valid reasons' to pause rate hikes in April: ISEC PD

    Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured including children

    Recommended for you

    Recommended by

    Next Story