Home / Markets / News / India to outperform Asian, EM peers; high valuation a challenge: Chris Wood

India to outperform Asian, EM peers; high valuation a challenge: Chris Wood

Will remain slightly Overweight India in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio, says Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his GREED & Fear note to investors.

Puneet Wadhwa |Business Standard | New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
India to outperform Asian, EM peers; high valuation a challenge: Chris Wood

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian equity markets are likely to outperform their Asian and emerging market (EM) peers, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED &

Topics :Chris WoodGREED & fearMarket OutlookNifty 50market valuationEarnings growthChina GDPstock market tradingTrading strategiesEmerging market countries

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Also Read

Chris Wood rejigs India portfolio; adds Macrotech Developers, Adani Ports

Flows to Indian equities are at risk as investors eye China: Chris Wood

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Campus Activewear slips 7% after over 9% equity changes hand on NSE

Sensex sinks 398 pts, Nifty below 16,950 as STT hike, global cues weighs

Stocks to Watch: RVNL, BEL, HAL, Campus Activewear, Vedanta, PNB, IT cos

Accept investments from KYC compliant e-wallets: Sebi to mutual funds

Morgan Stanley France pays Rs 25,00,000, settles Nifty options case

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story