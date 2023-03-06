JUST IN
Improving outlook, upgrades to keep wheels turning for auto companies
Business Standard

India is no longer a crazily expensive market, says Jefferies MD Nandurkar

"Indian equities should catch up with global peers with a good probability of outperformance in the second half of this year"

Topics
monetary policy | Jefferies | Equity markets

Puneet Wadhwa 

Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director, Jefferies
Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director, Jefferies

Monetary policy tightening by global central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve (Fed), has dented the performance of global equity markets. Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director at Jefferies, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says that the markets will likely see the impact of higher rates through the next six months and possibly by the fourth quarter (Q4) of calendar year (CY) 2023. They will slowly start to factor in the potential rate cuts only in CY24, he observes. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 06:24 IST

