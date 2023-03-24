    Home / News-CM / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Lubiprostone Capsules

    Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Lubiprostone Capsules

    Mar 24 2023
    Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval for Lubiprostone Capsules, 8 mcg and 24 mcg (USRLD: Amitiza Capsules) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

    Lubiprostone capsule is indicated to treat certain types of constipation (chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation). The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

    Lubiprostone Capsules, 8 mcg and 24 mcg had annual sales of USD 196.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT, January 2023)

    Mar 24 2023

