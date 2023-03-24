Home / Politics / News / National / Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju

Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju

Rijiju had said that Gandhi's remarks have caused harm to the Congress whose leaders were worried that the party's fortunes were sinking

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Rahul Gandhi's conviction triggered a political slugfest, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a fresh dig at him saying one cannot blame all Gandhi surnames just because the Congress leader "insulted" Indian democracy, its armed forces and country's institutions.

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court has been slammed by opposition parties, including the AAP, which rallied behind the former Congress chief and accused the ruling party of "hatching a conspiracy to eliminate" its political opponents by prosecuting them.

"We can't blame all Gandhi surnames just because Rahul Gandhi insulted Indian democracy, our Armed forces & India's Institutions.Rahul Gandhi made very derogatory remark and disgraced an entire OBC Community. Shockingly, some Congress leaders are trying to defend it," Rijiju said in a tweet.

On Thursday, Rijiju had said that Gandhi's remarks have caused harm to the Congress whose leaders were worried that the party's fortunes were sinking.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification.

Topics :Rahul GandhiKiren RijijuCongress

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims

J P Nadda says Rahul Gandhi speaking language of China and Pakistan

Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says UP Congress chief Khabri

Pathetic and casteist mindset: Nadda slams Rahul over his remarks on PM

Lies, slander part of Rahul's politics, people will punish him: Nadda

Approval to Budget without discussion is worst message, says Chidambaram

Cong plans mass agitation, to meet Prez Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Next Story