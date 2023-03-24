Home / Companies / News / Rittick Roy Burman to manage the overall Khadim India operations

Rittick, an alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, had joined the business at an early age, just after completing his graduation

Khadim India Ltd, the country's second-largest retail footwear brand, on Friday said its Whole-time Director Rittick Roy Burman will manage the overall operations of the company.

The board of Khadim India has approved the revised leadership structure, said a statement from the company.

Rittick is a member of the promoter group and key managerial personnel of the company. He will be reporting to Siddhartha Roy Burman, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, it added.

The changes are effective from March 24, 2023.

Commenting on the development Siddhartha Roy Burman said: "Rittick has been associated in a leadership role of the organisation from 2019 as a Whole-time Director. We firmly believe that he is the right choice to create sustainable business and value for all stakeholders".

Rittick, an alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, had joined the business at an early age, just after completing his graduation.

The change in leadership is announced following the resignation of former CEO Namrata Ashok Chotrani.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Khadim India started its journey in the 1960s from a small shoe store in Chitpur in the city. It now has a sales network of 838 retail stores.

