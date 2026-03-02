Monday, March 02, 2026 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Britain, France, and Germany ready to back US to stop Iran's strikes

Britain, France, and Germany ready to back US to stop Iran's strikes

We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action- a statement said

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

We have agreed to work together with the US and allies in the region on this matter, the three nation heads said | (Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 6:38 AM IST
Britain, France and Germany said they are ready to work with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a joint statement Sunday that they are "appalled" by Iran's "reckless" strikes on their allies, which are threatening their service members and citizens in the region.

"We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran's capability to fire missiles and drones at their source. We have agreed to work together with the US and allies in the region on this matter," the statement said.

 

It did not provide further details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

