2025 Tata Nexon at Rs 7.99 lakh: New trims, features, colours added

Tata Motors has rejigged the variant line up of the Nexon and has added new colour options to the line up along with new interior upholstery

Tata Nexon 2025
The Nexon is available in new color options: grassland beige, royal blue, and carbon black.
Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
The Tata Nexon has been updated for the 2025 model year, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh. The company has restructured the Nexon's variant lineup and introduced new colour options along with refreshed interior upholstery.
 
The previously available Pure and Pure S trims have been replaced by the more feature-rich Pure+ and Pure+ S trims. These new variants include features previously exclusive to the Creative trims, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a high-definition rearview camera, auto-folding wing mirrors, a front center armrest, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The Pure+ S trim, like its predecessor, adds a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.
 
A subtle change is that bi-functional LED headlamps and the 'X-factor' connected tail lamps are no longer offered in the Pure+ variant and are now available from the new Creative+ PS trim.
 
The updated Creative trim loses the dynamic turn signals and six-speaker audio system but gains a 360-degree camera. The non-sunroof Creative+ variant has been discontinued, and buyers can now choose between a standard sunroof or a panoramic sunroof for the Creative+ trim.
 
The Creative+ S trim now includes a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers, while the Creative+ PS trim comes loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof, bi-functional LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, front fog lamps, wireless phone charging, a tire pressure monitoring system, keyless entry, and front parking sensors.
 
The non-sunroof Fearless trim has been replaced by the Fearless+ PS. This variant comes standard with a panoramic sunroof and a comprehensive suite of features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, sequential LED DRLs with welcome graphics, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, and connected vehicle technology.
 
For 2025, the Nexon is available in new color options: grassland beige, royal blue, and carbon black. The creative ocean shade has been renamed creative blue, while daytona grey, pure grey, and pristine white continue from the 2024 lineup. The purple interior option has been discontinued.
First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

