Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric SUV with EQ tech launched at Rs 3 crore

The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the EQ technology has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3 crore.

Mercedes-Benz began accepting bookings for the G 580 electric last year, and deliveries are expected to begin in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025.

The new Mercedes-Benz G580 EV with EQ technology is being sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU). It is equipped with a quad-motor setup, giving it all-wheel-drive (AWD) capabilities.

Mercedes-Benz G580 EV: Design

In terms of design, the G 580 EV looks very similar to the ICE counterpart, albeit with EV-specific design updates. It comes with a closed-off grille, tweaks to the bumper design and revised cladding along the A-pillars to make it more aerodynamic and model-unique alloy wheels.

At the rear, the G 580 EV comes with a roof-mounted spoiler and air curtains on the rear wheel arches to help reduce drag. Mercedes claims the drag coefficient has come down to 0.44, compared to the G 450d’s 0.48Cd.

That said, it still comes with the tailgate-mounted spare wheel though you do get the option to swap it out with a storage box to store away odds and ends or the charging cable.

The G 580 is being offered in AMG Line spec with slightly sportier looks and 20-inch alloy wheels. The boot capacity is 555 litres, which is less than the petrol and diesel G-Class, and there's no ‘frunk’ either.

The cabin design of the G 580 EV is identical to the standard G-class featuring the widescreen display housing the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

The digital interfaces now run EQ-specific software. A key difference to the internal combustion model comes down to the buttons on the centre console with the traditional three-locking differential switches replaced by those for the ‘tank turn’ feature and activating low range.

Mercedes-Benz G580 EV: Features

The long feature list includes heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, 64 colours of ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, temperature-controlled cup holders, a sunroof and MBUX with in-built navigation among others.

Mercedes-Benz G580 EV: Safety features

Safety features include active steering assist, blind spot warning, 360-degree cameras, active speed limit assist, transparent bonnet function, and tyre pressure monitoring.

As mentioned earlier, the G 580’s quad-motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain develops 579 bhp and a whopping 1,164 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz G580 EV: Battery power

The motors source power from a 116 kWh under-floor battery pack, with Mercedes claiming a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. Mercedes claims a 0 - 100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds, 0.4 seconds slower than the AMG G 63, while the top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

For reference, it gets the same size battery as the EQS SUV, but the cells are fitted into a differently shaped pack and stored in between the rails of the ladder frame chassis. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes with a fast charger at speeds of up to 200 kW.

In terms of off-road capabilities, Mercedes says that the G 580 EV has approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 30.7 degrees, respectively, and can drive on sideward slopes of up to 35 degrees. The SUV has a break-over angle of 20.3 degrees and a fording depth of 850 mm.