MG M9 MPV set to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, launching in March

MG Motor is set to unveil its upcoming M9 MPV in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, offering a glimpse of the premium vehicle ahead of its official launch in March. Previously showcased as the Mifa 9 MPV at Auto Expo 2023, the M9 represents MG’s foray into the upscale MPV segment.

Following the launch of the MG Cyberster electric sports car, the M9 will be the second vehicle available through MG Select premium dealerships. Both models are slated to take center stage at the auto show on January 17.

Luxury meets spacious comfort

The new MG M9 is a three-row MPV offering generous space for seven passengers. The second row features reclining ottoman seats that also offer eight massage functions and recline all the way back to give a lounge-like experience. Other creature comforts include a three-zone climate control, a separate touchscreen panel for the second row, ventilated seats, dual-pane sunroof, powered sliding rear doors, ambient lighting rear entertainment screens and a premium audio system among others.

In the front row, it gets a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, wireless charging, power adjustable and ventilated seats with driver-side memory, auto-dimming IRVM and a cooled glovebox among others.

Bold design with chrome accents

In terms of design, the MG M9 boasts the typical MPV boxy silhouette. That said, it also gets a distinct front end featuring a larger chrome grille, LED lights running the width bumper-mounted split headlights and a healthy dose of chrome treatment. The faux air-dam looks quite prominent and is surrounded by chrome fringes. The chrome treatment continues to dominate the rear end and vertical taillights look sleek while being connected via an LED bar.

Range and dealership network

The MG M9 MPV will most likely use a 90 kWh battery delivering a WLTP range of 430 km. Initially, MG Motor India is planning to open 12 Select premium dealerships that will sell the M9 MPV and it will be a direct rival to the Kia Carnival MPV.