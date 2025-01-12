Honda Elevate Black Edition launched, price starts at Rs 15.51 lakh

Remember we told you about the trend of dark edition variants captivating auto enthusiasts lately and a test mule of the Honda Elevate Black Edition has been spotted during testing? A week later, Honda Cars India launched the ‘Black Edition’ of the Elevate compact SUV.

Honda Elevate variant Black Edition Signature Black Edition ZX MT Rs 15.51 lakh Rs 15.71 lakh ZX CVT Rs 16.73 lakh Rs 16.93 lakh The new special edition model of the Honda Elevate is available in two variants: the Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition. Both are based on the top-end ZX trim of the SUV and are offered with both manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic transmission options. Ex-showroom prices for the black edition begin at Rs 15.51 lakh and go up to Rs 16.93 lakh.

Elevate Black Edition

The Black Edition is finished in a Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour, with several blacked-out elements replacing the chrome elements. The standard Black Edition offers black alloy wheels and a ‘Black Edition’ emblem on the tailgate. Other exterior elements, like the upper grille, front and rear skid garnishes, roof rails, and door garnishes, are accentuated with silver highlights.

Inside, the cabin is finished in black leatherette seats featuring black stitching, complemented by black door panels, armrests, and instrument panels.

Signature Black Edition

Over the standard Black Edition, the Signature Black Edition comes equipped with an accessory package. It includes an all-black treatment for the alloy wheels, upper grille, skid garnishes, roof rails, and door garnishes. Additionally, a Signature Edition badge is affixed to the front fender. The interior gains ambient lighting with seven colour options as the primary addition over the standard offering.

Under the hood, the Elevate Black Edition remains unchanged. It continues with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 120 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque.