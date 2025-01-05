Gensol Ezio EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with 200 km range

Gensol Electric Vehicles, a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering, will make its debut with its reverse electric trike at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. In terms of specifications, Gensol EV previously confirmed that the Ezio will offer a claimed range of up to 200 km on a full charge and will reach a top speed of 80 kmph, with the car receiving ARAI certification in February 2024.

The company’s website provides glimpses of the model in a short video, which appears to be an updated version of its earlier teaser. The video showcases a car with unusual proportions and extremely quirky design elements, including reflector-type headlights with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), alloy wheels, charging ports on the front fenders, a floating roof design, and wrap-around taillights. The video also confirms some of the EV's features, such as a sunroof and a large central touchscreen, along with automatic climate control. It previews the cabin, showing a layered dashboard design featuring patterned trim finishers, gloss black plastics, and a narrow center console housing the shift lever and power window switches. The company has also confirmed that the car will include several industry-first features, such as in-cabin driver assistance technology, a comprehensive technology stack, and AI-driven cloud analytics.