Stylish new black edition of Honda Elevate SUV could be coming soon

Dark edition variants have caught the fancy of auto enthusiasts lately. After Tata Motors’ success with Dark editions of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, several competitors have jumped on the bandwagon. The latest automaker to join the trend is Honda Cars India, with its upcoming Honda Elevate Black Edition. A test mule of the Elevate Black Edition has been spotted during testing, and the model is expected to debut this month at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

As the name suggests, the new Honda Elevate Black Edition will have an all-black exterior. All chrome elements on the car will be blacked out, save for the Honda logo and the same treatment will be seen on the inside as well.

The cabin too is likely to feature an all-black layout, replacing the black and tan combination on the regular variants. We can expect to see an all-black dashboard along with seats and door pads. That said, the headliner is expected to continue with the same beige colour to maintain the sense of space.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate Black Edition is likely to continue with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. We expect the Honda Elevate Black Edition to be around Rs 60,000 – Rs 75,000 more expensive than the variants it will be based on.