Skoda Enyaq facelift teased ahead of global debut in mid-2025; here's more

Skoda Auto has released a new teaser of its upcoming electric vehicle, the Enyaq facelift, slated for a global debut by mid-2025. This new iteration is based on the automaker’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language. It draws design inspiration from the recently introduced Elroq EV, incorporating a few elements that were first seen earlier this year. The Enyaq facelift will be positioned above the Elroq in Skoda’s lineup, offering a longer range and enhanced features compared to its predecessor.

The existing Skoda Enyaq features a single-piece headlight setup, but the latest teaser shows a modern split headlight configuration. The new setup also includes a daytime running light (DRL) strip running the full width of the front fascia. Then there is a ‘Tech Deck’ panel, featuring four segmented LED DRLs at each edge. These segments appear to be connected by an illuminated portion in the ‘grille’, which is a blanked-off contrasting panel. The LED Matrix headlamps have been repositioned to the bumper, giving the front end a look reminiscent of the Elroq EV.

The previous sketch that gave us a look at the SUV’s rear didn’t suggest there would be any major changes. That said, it is expected to get new trim inserts for the rear bumper and side skirts, along with some new dark chrome accents. The traditional winged arrow Skoda logo will be replaced with a new lettermark logo. Skoda says the exterior redesign has improved the aerodynamic efficiency of the SUV, helping with a better range.

Skoda Auto has been testing the current Enyaq in India as well, but hasn’t confirmed its launch in the Indian market yet. The pre-facelift model is likely to be showcased again at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The same model was also on display at the first edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo.

Spy shots suggest that Skoda is testing the top-spec 80x variant of the Enyaq in India which gets a 77 kWh battery delivering up to 513 km of WLTP range on a single charge. It gets a dual-motor setup with one motor on each axle, belting out 261 bhp and doing the 0-100 kmph run in 6.9 seconds.