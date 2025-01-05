Auto majors end 2024 with positive sales growth driven by new launches

India became the third-largest auto market in the world in 2023, and initial reports suggest that the momentum is likely to continue in 2024. Major carmakers have reported positive sales growth in Calendar Year (CY) 2024. The year was eventful, witnessing several major launches across segments. From the new Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire to the Hyundai Creta facelift, Tata Curvv and Curvv.EV, Mahindra Thar Roxx and BE range, and the Kia Sonet facelift and Carnival Limousine, all major carmakers introduced new models, contributing to their growth. Here’s a detailed look at how CY2024 shaped up for major carmakers in India in terms of sales:

Maruti Suzuki

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, recorded a 5.8 per cent growth in domestic sales, selling 20,18,332 units in 2024 compared to 19,07,383 units in the previous year.

The mini and compact segment led the charge, with models like the WagonR, Swift, and Dzire contributing 638,290 units. The utility vehicle (SUV and MPV) segment, including models like the Ertiga, Brezza, and Grand Vitara, followed closely with 631,483 units. However, the mid-size segment, represented solely by the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, remained subdued at 5,861 units.

In December 2024, Maruti Suzuki saw a 27.04 per cent sales increase, delivering 138,423 units compared to 108,953 units in December 2023.

Hyundai India

Despite achieving its highest-ever domestic sales in the Indian market, Hyundai India narrowly retained the second spot in 2024, selling just 4,518 units more than Tata Motors. The brand reported a flat growth of 0.6 per cent, with 6,05,433 units sold from January to December 2024, compared to 6,02,111 units in CY2023.

The SUV segment, featuring models like the Hyundai Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, and Exter, dominated Hyundai's sales, contributing 67.6 per cent of overall volumes. The Creta remained the top performer, with 1,86,919 units sold in CY2024.

However, Hyundai recorded a slight sales decline of 1.3 per cent in December 2024, selling 42,208 units compared to 42,750 in December 2023. This decline cost Hyundai its second spot, which was overtaken by Tata Motors.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors secured the third position in CY2024, selling 600,915 units, a 3.5 per cent increase compared to 587,713 units in CY2023.

The homegrown carmaker launched several new models, including the Tata Curvv, Curvv.EV, and Punch.EV. CY2024 marked Tata Motors’ fourth consecutive year of record-high annual sales. Alongside its ICE models, the company saw a significant 77 per cent growth in CNG vehicle sales, exceeding 120,000 units. SUV volumes also grew robustly by 19 per cent, with the Punch crossing 200,000 units in sales.

In December 2024, Tata Motors claimed the second spot, selling 44,289 units—a marginal 1 per cent growth compared to 43,675 units in December 2023.

Mahindra Auto

Mahindra Auto recorded the strongest growth among major carmakers in 2024. Domestic sales rose 22 per cent, with 528,460 units sold compared to 433,172 units in CY2023.

Key contributors included premium models like the Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar Roxx. The company’s lineup also includes the Scorpio Classic, XUV300, Bolero Neo, and the recently launched Mahindra BE 6 and BE 9E, with deliveries set to commence in 2025.

In December 2024, Mahindra Auto achieved an 18 per cent sales increase, delivering 41,424 units compared to 35,171 units in December 2023.

Kia India

Kia India retained its position in the top five carmakers in 2024, registering a 6 per cent annual sales growth with 255,038 units sold, compared to 240,919 units in 2023.

The Kia Sonet facelift led the charge with 102,337 units sold, followed by the Kia Seltos facelift and Carens. The Carnival Limousine also made an impact, with 563 units delivered within two months of its launch. Kia expanded its reach by adding 126 new dealerships and 36 Certified Pre-Owned outlets, increasing its network to 700 touchpoints across 301 cities.

Kia India’s December 2024 sales figures are yet to be disclosed.