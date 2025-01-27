Kia to launch two locally manufactured EVs in India, starting this year

In 2024, Ho-Sung Song, president and CEO of Kia Motors, confirmed the company’s plans to introduce two mass-market electric vehicles (EVs) for emerging markets. Following this announcement, Kia has revealed that it will launch two locally manufactured EVs in India by 2026, with one set to be launched this year. The electric versions in India will be based on the popular Kia Carens MPV and the newly introduced Kia Syros subcompact SUV. While anticipation is high, Kia has yet to disclose which of the two models will make its first appearance on Indian roads.

On the sidelines of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Harpreet Brar, head of Sales & Marketing – Kia India told Business Standard that the company is planning to expand its EV lineup this year. It is already present in the EV market with the Kia EV6 which has a premium positioning and will soon introduce two new mass-market EVs, making them more accessible.

The Kia EV6 recently received a facelift with subtle driving updates and a bigger 84 kWh battery pack replacing the 77.5 kWh unit in the outgoing iteration. While the power figures remain unchanged at 320 bhp and 605 Nm, the range has surprisingly come down from 708km to 650km on a single full charge. The battery is capable of ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging, enabling it to charge from 0 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The bigger three-row Kia EV9 too was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is expected to join the range in 2026.

Overall, Kia Motors has planned a total of 15 new EV models for its global lineup by 2027. Beginning with the global launch of EV3 this year, additional models such as EV2, EV4, and EV5 will be introduced at a later date, including six mass-market models. The Korean brand is yet to share the specifications of the EVs, however, we expect the entry-level model to share underpinnings and tech with the Inster EV of the parent company and deliver over 350 km of drive range on a single charge.