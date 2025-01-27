Tata Motors targets 30% EV sales by 2030 amid intensifying competition

Electric vehicles (EVs) are projected to account for 20 per cent of overall auto sales by 2030 with the passenger vehicle segment expected to witness the slowest adoption. However, India’s leading EV manufacturer, Tata Motors, is aiming for EVs to make up 30 per cent of its total sales by the end of the decade. On the sidelines of the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer – Tata Motors told Business Standard that the company has several promising EV models in the pipeline and views a contribution of less than 30 per cent from EVs as unacceptable.

The domestic carmaker has been the highest seller of EVs in India so far, accounting for 62 per cent market share in the EV space. It sold 61,496 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2024 recording an uptick 2 per cent compared to 2023 EV sales. Having said that, MG Motor India outperformed Tata Motors in December 2024 selling 7,516 units of the Windsor EV while it sold 10,045 units in the October – December 2024 quarter.

With the launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Tata Motors will face more intense competition. Kia India is also planning to introduce two new mass-market EVs in India by 2026. While Hyundai India has already begun bookings of the Creta electric, sales team at Maruti Suzuki has the mandate to make the e-Vitara India’s bestselling EV by FY26 utilising its wide dealer network and touchpoints. The company has already announced preparing over 1,500 dealerships in more than 1,000 cities to service the upcoming e-Vitara electric. Prices of the same are expected to be announced in March.

However, Tata Motors presently has the biggest EV portfolio in India selling Curvv.ev, Nexon.ev, Punch.ev, Tigor.ev and Tiago.ev. The Tata Sierra ICE concept showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be followed by an EV derivative as well while the company will launch five new EVs with different body styles under the Avinya brand by 2028, covering majority of the segments. The EVs spawned on the Avinya concept will have a slightly premium positioning.