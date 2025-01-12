Renault's big plans: Facelifts for Kiger & Triber, Duster to return in 2026

Renault India is set for an exciting lineup overhaul – the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV and the Triber subcompact MPV are due for a facelift this year, promising to inject fresh energy into the brand’s portfolio. The Renault Duster is also set to make a comeback, with its India launch slated for 2026.

The French automaker is preparing to revitalise its lineup with mid-life updates, following a four-year gap without any new models or significant upgrades. In 2024, Renault unveiled special edition versions of the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid, featuring cosmetic enhancements.

As part of the mid-life update, the Kiger and Triber will get more angular styling, as seen on the newer Renault models overseas. Renault could also introduce its new logo, which has not yet been introduced in any of its products in India.

Inside the cabin of Kiger and Triber, there will be a redesigned dashboard finished in lighter shades and more soft-touch materials, similar to the refreshed Nissan Magnite SUV that went on sale a few months ago. The changes expected on both models will be cosmetic, so the Kiger will continue with the 1.0-litre NA and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines, while the Triber will have the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Renault India has also hinted at launching the third-generation Duster in 2026. The new Renault Duster made its global debut last year. Renault sold the first-gen Duster in India from 2012 to 2022. The second-gen Duster never made it to India, and the third-gen SUV will mark the return of the popular Duster moniker after four-year-long gap.

While the standard Duster will go on sale in 2026, a three-row Bigster will join the range later. Production of the new Duster in India is expected to start by September.