Revved up for 2025: Upgraded Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to launch in January

The wait is almost over for motorcycle enthusiasts! The much-anticipated 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is set to hit the roads this January.

Bajaj has been building excitement over the past few weeks with teasers across social media, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. In its latest post, the brand confirmed the RS200’s arrival this month but kept the exact launch date under wraps. According to sources, the company is likely to introduce the model this week.

Design evolution

The latest teaser of the Pune-based two-wheeler major also gives us a hint at its design. The updated motorcycle is expected to retain its sporty styling, including its signature twin-headlight setup with LED DRLs, full LED lighting, and a large fairing. The new iteration will likely maintain its styling while featuring new graphics and new colour options.

Hardware upgrades

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to arrive with some hardware upgrades. These include upside-down (USD) front forks, a larger rear tyre, and a new all-digital instrument cluster. The new dash will offer Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. These additions are in line with other motorcycles in the portfolio which received similar upgrades previously.

Under the hood

The Pulsar RS200 will retain its 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The powertrain belts out 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The outgoing Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is currently priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). With the upgrades, we expect prices to increase by a few thousand over the predecessor.