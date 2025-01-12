Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Auto Expo / News / Revved up for 2025: Upgraded Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to launch in January

Revved up for 2025: Upgraded Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to launch in January

The new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will feature hardware upgrades, including USD front forks, a larger rear tyre, and an all-digital instrument cluster, along with new graphics and colour options

Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The wait is almost over for motorcycle enthusiasts! The much-anticipated 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is set to hit the roads this January.
 
Bajaj has been building excitement over the past few weeks with teasers across social media, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. In its latest post, the brand confirmed the RS200’s arrival this month but kept the exact launch date under wraps. According to sources, the company is likely to introduce the model this week.
 
Design evolution
 
The latest teaser of the Pune-based two-wheeler major also gives us a hint at its design. The updated motorcycle is expected to retain its sporty styling, including its signature twin-headlight setup with LED DRLs, full LED lighting, and a large fairing. The new iteration will likely maintain its styling while featuring new graphics and new colour options.
 
Hardware upgrades
 
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to arrive with some hardware upgrades. These include upside-down (USD) front forks, a larger rear tyre, and a new all-digital instrument cluster. The new dash will offer Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. These additions are in line with other motorcycles in the portfolio which received similar upgrades previously.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto Q2 results: PAT dips 31% to Rs 1,385 cr, revenue at Rs 13,247 cr

Premium

Honda Shine revs past Bajaj Pulsar as second best-selling motorcycle

Arsenal vs Man United FA Cup match LIVE SCORE updates: ARS 0 | 0 MUN in second half

LA wildfires: Death toll rises as crews battle heavy winds to save homes

RBI Governor Malhotra to hold first meeting with bank CEOs on Thursday

 
Under the hood
 
The Pulsar RS200 will retain its 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The powertrain belts out 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The outgoing Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is currently priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). With the upgrades, we expect prices to increase by a few thousand over the predecessor. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

2025 Tata Nexon at Rs 7.99 lakh: New trims, features, colours added

Honda Elevate Black Edition launched, price starts at Rs 15.51 lakh

Hyundai Creta Electric interiors revealed ahead of Jan 17 launch: Details

MG M9 MPV set to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, launching in March

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric SUV with EQ tech launched at Rs 3 crore

Topics :Bajaj Pulsar NS200Auto ExpoAuto industryBajaj Auto

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story