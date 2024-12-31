Maruti Suzuki Dzire clocks three million production milestone in 17 yrs

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has clocked a cumulative production milestone of three million units since its launch in 2008. The Dzire has been the bestselling sedan in India and achieved this milestone in almost 17 years – 16 years and 11 months to be precise. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire crossed the one million production milestone in 2015 while the second millionth unit rolled out in 2019. Other than the Dzire, the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift and WagonR too have previously crossed the three million cumulative production mark.

Dzire’s milestone and legacy

Speaking at the milestone of three million production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “[Customer] feedback and support inspire us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring the Dzire exceeds their expectations. The latest Dzire, launched last month, exemplifies this commitment, setting a new benchmark with its modern design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel efficiency.”

Over the years, Dzire has significantly contributed to the company’s sales, making it the sedan segment leader for 16 consecutive years, Takeuchi said. “I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team members and value chain partners for their hard work and commitment,” he said.

Evolution of the Maruti Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was first introduced in 2008 as ‘Swift Dzire’ which was a replacement for the iconic Maruti Suzuki Esteem. The first-gen Swift Dzire was a compact three-box sedan measuring 4,160 mm in length and 1690 mm in width. The car was initially offered with the Maruti Suzuki Swift sourced 1.3-litre petrol and diesel engine options.

Later, the Dzire was updated with the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine to meet the Bharat Stage 4 (BS4) emission norms. In 2012, the model made its transition to the subcompact category in order to meet the tax benefits announced by the government for sub-four metre vehicles. These vehicles have to measure less than four metres in length with the engine capacity not exceeding 1,200 cc (1.2-litre) for petrol models and 1,500 cc (1.5-litre) for diesel models.

New features and upgrades in Dzire

The third-generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was introduced in 2017 when it was underpinned by Maruti’s then-new Heartect platform. The current fourth-generation Dzire rolled out in November this year with an all-new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine which complies with the latest BS6.2 emission standards and the model has bagged a full five-star crash test rating.

The new Dzire has received a healthy dose of feature upgrade as well including a new 9-inch SmartPlay Studio Pro infotainment system with premium Arkamys speakers, head-up display (HUD), auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging and sunroof among others. Since 2008, around 260,000 units of the Dzire have been exported to 48 countries.