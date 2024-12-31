Kia Sonet facelift hits 100,000 sales mark, petrol engine tops preferences

The new Kia Sonet facelift has crossed the 100,000 sales mark within 11 months of its launch. The updated Sonet facelift went on sale in India in January 2024 and the Korean brand has sold more than 9,000 units of the Kia Sonet facelift per month since its launch. Kia India has revealed that the petrol engine options stood out to be the top preference of the buyers.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine together contributed 76 per cent to the overall sales of the Kia Sonet facelift. The remaining 24 per cent of sales is attributed to the 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Kia India also confirmed that 79 per cent of Sonet facelift buyers opted for variants that offered a sunroof.

Buyers prefer automatic transmission

According to the automaker, around 34 per cent buyers went for the automatic transmission option. The Kia Sonet facelift is offered with the choice of two automatic transmission options: seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and intelligent manual transmission (iMT) which is a semi-automatic transmission with a manual gear shifter that operates without using the clutch.

Focus on customer-centric innovation

Hardeep Singh Brar, senior VP and head of sales and marketing said, “At Kia, our continuous focus is on understanding customer needs and creating solutions that meet them. When we introduced the New Sonet, it came with several best-in-segment features, premiumising the segment. These features have significantly enhanced the value proposition of the New Sonet, contributing to strong sales performance. This milestone is a testament to the trust and appreciation of our customers, motivating us to continue delivering products that surpass expectations.”

22 variants and advanced features

The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in 22 variants with the ex-showroom prices beginning at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 15.77 lakh. It is offered with quite a few modern tech and features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ambient lighting, premium Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, sunroof and Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.