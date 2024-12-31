Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Auto Expo / News / Kia Sonet facelift hits 100,000 sales mark, petrol engine tops preferences

Kia Sonet facelift hits 100,000 sales mark, petrol engine tops preferences

The updated Kia Sonet facelift went on sale in India in January 2024 and the Korean brand has sold more than 9000 units of the Kia Sonet facelift per month since its launch

KIA
Photo: Shutterstock
Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
The new Kia Sonet facelift has crossed the 100,000 sales mark within 11 months of its launch. The updated Sonet facelift went on sale in India in January 2024 and the Korean brand has sold more than 9,000 units of the Kia Sonet facelift per month since its launch. Kia India has revealed that the petrol engine options stood out to be the top preference of the buyers.
 
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine together contributed 76 per cent to the overall sales of the Kia Sonet facelift. The remaining 24 per cent of sales is attributed to the 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Kia India also confirmed that 79 per cent of Sonet facelift buyers opted for variants that offered a sunroof.
   
Buyers prefer automatic transmission
 
According to the automaker, around 34 per cent buyers went for the automatic transmission option. The Kia Sonet facelift is offered with the choice of two automatic transmission options: seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and intelligent manual transmission (iMT) which is a semi-automatic transmission with a manual gear shifter that operates without using the clutch.
 
Focus on customer-centric innovation
 
Hardeep Singh Brar, senior VP and head of sales and marketing said, “At Kia, our continuous focus is on understanding customer needs and creating solutions that meet them. When we introduced the New Sonet, it came with several best-in-segment features, premiumising the segment. These features have significantly enhanced the value proposition of the New Sonet, contributing to strong sales performance. This milestone is a testament to the trust and appreciation of our customers, motivating us to continue delivering products that surpass expectations.”
 
22 variants and advanced features
 
The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in 22 variants with the ex-showroom prices beginning at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 15.77 lakh. It is offered with quite a few modern tech and features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ambient lighting, premium Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, sunroof and Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II launched in India with Rs 8.95 cr price tag

New-gen Skoda Superb set for India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

2025 Honda Activa 125 launched with new display and eco-friendly tech

Honda SP160 updated for 2025 with advanced features and revised pricing

Topics :automobile manufacturerAuto sectorKia

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story