Kia Syros pre-bookings open: A premium SUV with bold design and features

Kia India has commenced pre-bookings for its upcoming Syros subcompact SUV on January 03, 2025 and prices are set to be announced on February 01. Positioned as a premium offering in the sub-four-metre category, the Syros aims to bridge the gap between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos. Drawing design inspiration from Kia’s global models, including the EV9 and Telluride, the Syros is poised to compete with market leaders such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

Bold and boxy aesthetics

The Kia Syros has a tall-boy design and a boxy silhouette, giving it a bold road presence. The car does not have a traditional radiator grille but an enclosed panel. Air vents have moved down to the front bumper, making it look taller. The bumper’s panel is flanked by large vertical headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), while the chunky silver skid plate adds some more muscle to the front end as well.

Refined yet rugged styling

The hood line is flat, followed by a uniform roofline and a strong shoulder line runs the length of the Syros. The window frames look big enough to offer a large glasshouse area and make the cabin feel spacious. Rails run along the roof and chunky wheel arches have been squared. Top-end variants of Syros will have 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The car’s rear end is flat and vertical taillights have been positioned up top. The tail lights seem to have taken inspiration from some of the global models and their L-shaped LED motif looks neat.

Compact yet spacious build

Also Read

Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height while has a 2,550 mm wheelbase. It is 10 mm wider and 55 mm taller than the Sonet, and the wheelbase has also gone up by 50 mm. Syros has a boot space of 465-litres: 80 litres more than what you get in the Sonet. It is roomier than the Kia Seltos, thanks to the lighter cabin upholstery.

Bodycolour options

Kia India is offering eight colour options for Syros: Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Sparkling Silver and Glacier White Pearl.

Interior

Comfort and modern features

The cabin of Kia Syros looks a notch premium for its segment. You get a combination of beige and grey on the inside with generous use of soft-touch upholstery and chrome elements, while the overall fit and finish and plastic quality are top notch. In typical Kia fashion, Syros has the latest technology and creature comfort like two 12.3-inch displays, a touchscreen infotainment and an instrument display.

It also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, premium Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, USB-C charging ports, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, rear window sunblinds, six airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) features among others.

Efficient powertrain options

Under the hood, the new Kia Syros gets the tried and tested 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, sourced from the Kia Sonet. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor belts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains come with the choice of manual and automatic gearbox options.