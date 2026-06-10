DPSUs post profits; R&D and exports remain weak

I ndian defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) — both the traditional firms, marked “old” in official communications, and those created through the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, marked “new” — continue, with a few exceptions, either to post rising profits or at least remain in the black. Their spending on research and development (R&D) and export performance, however, remain muted, even as India pushes self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence and seeks a larger share of the global arms trade.

These trends are reflected in the data presented by the Standing Committee on Defence in the Parliament in March.

Among the nine old DPSUs, all but Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) grew their profits between FY22 and FY25.