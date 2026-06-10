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Market radar: April 22, 2026 to May 22, 2026

The index witnessed a mixed trend, with 12 constituents posting gains. The combined market capitalisation of the companies stood at over ₹11.5 trillion for the second straight month

1 min read
Updated On: Jun 10 2026 | 7:30 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying. Photo: Shutterstock

The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying (Photo: Shutterstock)

The BS Defence Index remained buoyant despite weak broader market sentiment amid persistent tensions in West Asia. Technically, the index continued to trade above its long-term trend of 200-DMA, pointing to an overall bullish momentum even as benchmark indices remained volatile.

BS Defence Index

The index remained firmly above its 200 DMA, signalling a strong long-term uptrend and a sustained buying interest in defence stocks. 
BS Defence Index

Index returns

The index limited its losses even as benchmark indices fell due to lingering tensions in West Asia, reflecting strong investor interest. 
Index returns

Relative outperformance

The index outperformed benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, as West Asia tensions heavily weighed on broader market sentiment. 
Relative outperformance
 

BS Defence Index companies

The index witnessed a mixed trend, with 12 constituents posting gains. The combined market capitalisation of the companies stood at over ₹11.5 trillion for the second straight month. 
BS Defence Index companies
   
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Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

In this article : DefenceDefence newsdefence stocks

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