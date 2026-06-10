When India struck deep

T wo armed conflicts. Separated by more than 50 years. One, a full-blown conventional war waged at a time when neither of the rival countries owned declared nuclear weapons. The other, carried out when both nations were nuclear-armed, thereby demanding caution and restraint. One redrew the map of South Asia in a pre-defence-tech era. The other reflected the realities of modern warfare through agility and the use of unmanned autonomous systems and drones.

The India-Pakistan war of 1971 and Operation Sindoor, which India launched a year ago, on May 7, 2025, against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and a Nepali tourist were killed in a targeted manner, were hugely different in scale and outcome. But they also had some striking similarities.