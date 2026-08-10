One sky, one command

The overarching problem is that a traditional mindset still lingers in strategic discourse, creating operational paralysis, thereby stymying progress. Wars of the future will not be won by capturing grids on a map alone —they will be won by shaping outcomes across multiple domains, often beyond what the map can even depict.

The evolution

The question of who controls the air above the battlefield is almost as old as military aviation itself. During World War I, aircraft were viewed as an extension of land forces, and their primary tasks were reconnaissance, artillery spotting, and tactical support. Air operations remained subordinate to the requirements of armies fighting trench battles. Since aviation was still in its infancy, there was little conceptual distinction between controlling terrain and controlling the airspace above it. However, the rapid development of airpower soon exposed the limitations of this approach. The World War II campaigns in North Africa, Europe, and the Pacific reinforced the lesson that fragmented control of air assets reduced effectiveness, while unified command maximised flexibility and responsiveness. The early success of the German blitzkrieg owed much to the close integration of air and land power, but the very manner in which the Luftwaffe was employed in the rest of the war ultimately limited Germany’s strategic potential. Rather than pursuing sustained control of the air as an independent objective, the Luftwaffe was increasingly used as flying artillery in direct support of advancing ground forces. This approach delivered impressive tactical results against Poland and France, but it left Germany ill-prepared for prolonged campaigns against opponents with resilient industrial bases and well-equipped air forces. By subordinating airpower largely to the needs of the army, Germany frittered away the many gains of blitzkrieg, trading long-term strategic advantage for short-term tactical success. Glimpses of the same are visible during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.