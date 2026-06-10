Arming the Strait of Hormuz

T he unprovoked United States (US)-Israel war against Iran (Operation Epic Fury in the American lexicon) that commenced on February 28 entered its third month in May and at the time of writing, there has been no definitive military outcome despite the death and destruction wrought on Iran. The estimated death toll in Iran due to the war is over 3,500, but it remains defiant and has also demonstrated its ability to retaliate against the US.

Apart from inflicting considerable damage to the US bases in the West Asian region and related US military assets, the trump card that Iran has used to constrain US President Donald Trump is the militarisation of the Strait of Hormuz.